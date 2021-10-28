TheTrucker.com

CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Jeron Whittmore

This restored rig is a son’s tribute to his father.

Jeron Whittmore of Huntsville, Arkansas is only 22, but he’s been working in the family trucking business for much of his life.

His father, Jerry, had purchased and leased this 1991 Peterbilt 379 to National Carriers. Unfortunately, Jerry eventually developed a food-borne illness and had to leave the road and sell the truck.

Fast-forward 20 years when Jeron found the truck’s original paperwork. This led him to Olton, Texas where the Pete had 2.6 million miles and was in rough shape.

The original blue had been painted over with an American-flag theme and the original interior was also gone including a rosewood dash panel that had Jerry’s name engraved in it.

Jeron and their family got to work restoring the truck and did everything themselves except the paint and the engine rebuild. Nearly all the trucks components were original and confirmed by comparing serial numbers. The original parts were sandblasted to get them to like-new condition.

Jeron has entered the truck in a few shows including the Shell Rotella SuperRigs event in 2020 where he was named as hardest working trucker.

