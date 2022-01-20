CAT Scale Rig of the Week | John Balmer

On this week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week, we look at a truck that has the “blues” — in a good way.

Owner John Balmer bought this 2001 Peterbilt 379 in 2019 and has been building and adding to it ever since.

John ran the Pete for a year and a half before doing a platinum overhaul on the CAT C15 engine. The engine now delivers 550 horsepower. He also swapped out the 13-speed transmission for a remanufactured one and rebuilt the front and rear suspensions, along with a complete brake job.

On the interior, John installed a matching pair of Legacy seats since his wife rides with him. He also changed out the dash panels for painted ones to brighten up the inside.

A recent update on the outside is the double-hump rear fenders by Bad Ass Customs and a rear T-bar by Talladega Fiberglass. The fenders match the blue color of the rest of the truck.

John said he loves how the truck looks and loves getting compliments because it shows the pride he has in what he does.

