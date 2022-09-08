CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Kate Whiting

You probably won’t see this truck trundling down the highway hauling a load — but you just might spot it at a truck show or a parade.

Kate Whiting, driver and owner of KW Pony Express LLC, shows off this 1973 Kenworth W900A at events throughout the year. At shows, she blasts the band Warrant’s anthem “Cherry Pie.” The truck is named after the son, with its cherry-red paint job, and Kate always has a pie dish filled with red candies to hand out.

Kate became a driver after attending her first truck show in 2014, where she was impressed by the relationships that formed between drivers and their trucks.

She developed a fondness for the Kenworth A models. One day, when driving some back roads, she spotted one. She stopped to talk to the owner and spent the next year “bugging” him to sell it. In 2016 she got her wish, and she bought the truck that became Cherry Pie.

Overall, Cherry Pie was in good mechanical shape, and after some scrubbing and brushing, they found the vibrant red and cream finish. Her son pointed out that it “looked just like cherry pie.”

