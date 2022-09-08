Tractor-trailer overturns, spills cinder blocks on highway

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Talk about a literal “roadblock” — actually “blocks” in this case.
Cinder blocks spilling from an overturned tractor-trailer caused roadways to close in Isle of Wight, Virginia, on the afternoon of Sept. 6.
WAVY reports the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on the westbound lanes of U.S.-258 in Smithfield near Turner Drive. Traffic was closed for hours, delaying motorists.
So far no injuries have been reported but the front side of the tractor-trailer, including the cabin, was apparently crushed in the crash, according to WAVY.
