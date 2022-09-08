TheTrucker.com
Tractor-trailer overturns, spills cinder blocks on highway

By The Trucker News Staff -
Cinder blocks spilling from an overturned tractor-trailer caused roadways to close in Isle of Wight, Virginia, on Sept 6.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Talk about a literal “roadblock” — actually “blocks” in this case.

Cinder blocks spilling from an overturned tractor-trailer caused roadways to close in Isle of Wight, Virginia, on the afternoon of Sept. 6.

WAVY reports  the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on the westbound lanes of U.S.-258 in Smithfield near Turner Drive. Traffic was closed for hours, delaying motorists.

So far no injuries have been reported but the front side of the tractor-trailer, including the cabin, was apparently crushed in the crash, according to WAVY.

 

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

