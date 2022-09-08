New survey shows benefits, challenges of trucking profession

BOISE, Idaho — In a recent survey of 500 U.S. truck drivers, 67% say they feel their job is appreciated; however, this sentiment is down from last year’s high of 96% during the height of supply and transport challenges resulting from the pandemic.

The new data comes from Truckstop’s latest survey, which was designed to reveal the benefits and challenges of the trucking profession in honor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week taking place Sept. 11-17.

Additionally, the survey revealed the following:

90% of U.S. truck drivers surveyed said they use software/technology to assist with back office-related tasks (e.g., invoicing, insurance, IFTA reporting, etc.) and 38% said they use a mobile app for load planning every day.

83% of U.S. truck drivers say they experience daily challenges with recent increases in fuel prices, and almost three quarters (74%) say they are concerned about the pressure to work longer hours due to the driver shortage.

67% of U.S. truck drivers surveyed think pay levels are high enough to attract new drivers and keep veteran carriers from leaving, and just over 61% of those surveyed feel they are benefiting positively from the fluctuating spot market rates.

68% of those surveyed say they find it challenging to keep up with insurance-related matters (i.e., keeping insurance up to date) and changing industry regulations.

Just over a quarter (26%) of U.S. truck drivers surveyed said fluctuating spot market rates have impacted their revenue positively and they are making up to 24% more money, and over 72% of those surveyed said they find factoring an efficient way to get paid.

“Each and every day, we appreciate the unwavering commitment made by our nation’s truck drivers to keeping the country moving and are thankful for the sacrifices they make day in and day out,” said Kendra Tucker, CEO of Truckstop.

Truckstop/Roady’s “Rockstars of the Road” Appreciation Events

For the second consecutive year, Truckstop is recognizing those who help deliver consumer goods by hosting truck driver appreciation booths at three Roady’s truck stop locations/affiliates across the country. Truck drivers can stop by participating locations to receive free lunch, fuel gift cards, die-cast trucks and Truckstop branded merchandise while supplies last.

Monday, Sept. 12: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Fontana Truck Stop, 14264 Valley Blvd., Fontana, California.

Wednesday, Sept. 14: noon-2 p.m. at the On the Run Travel Center, 10026 South Eisenman Road, Boise, Idaho.

Friday, Sept. 16: noon-2 p.m. at the Baker Truck Corral, 515 Campbell St., Baker City, Oregon.

For more information about how Truckstop is celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, visit https://truckstop.com/rockstars.