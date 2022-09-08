NC-based Hardy Brothers Trucking chosen to haul this year’s US Capitol Christmas Tree

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Kenworth T680 Next Generation will transport the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the National Forests in North Carolina to Washington, D.C., with stops en route to a full slate of community celebrations.

This year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, a 78-foot-tall Red Spruce, is scheduled to be harvested Nov. 2 from the Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina. This year’s tour theme is “From the Mountains to the Sea.”

Hardy Brothers Trucking was chosen to transport the tree. Founded in 1965, the Siloam, North Carolina-based company has more than 100 dedicated drivers and 55 Kenworth trucks — including 11 T680 Next Generation models — pulling refrigerated trailers and hauling freight from coast to coast.

“We’re honored to receive this special opportunity to carry the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on its journey to Washington, D.C.,” said Eddie Hardy, the company’s president.

Hardy Brothers Trucking selected the husband-and-wife team of Harold “Ed” and Deborah Kingdon for the honor of transporting the special tree. The couple will travel in a Kenworth T680 Next Gen equipped with a 76-inch mid-roof sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain. The T680 Next Gen also provides drivers with the latest Kenworth SmartWheel, a customizable 15-inch digital display, full LED lighting, additional advanced driver assistance systems, and a cab and sleeper designed for comfort.

The public community celebrations are slated to begin Nov. 5, and the official tree lighting ceremony on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building is scheduled for Nov. 30. Smaller companion trees also will be provided to decorate offices inside ofthe U.S. Capitol building and other sites throughout Washington, along with handmade ornaments created by North Carolinians.

“Kenworth is proud to play a key role in helping deliver the ‘People’s Tree’ to Washington, D.C., for the ninth consecutive year,” said Genevieve Bekkerus, Kenworth director of marketing. “The tour offers numerous opportunities to see this national symbol of celebration out on the highway or at the community events, and the Kenworth T680 Next Gen is the right truck for this important undertaking.”

The Kenworth T680 Next Gen was assembled by the employees at the Kenworth manufacturing plant in Chillicothe, Ohio.

“This annual journey is only possible with the help of strong community partnerships throughout North Carolina and beyond state lines,” said Bruce Ward, president of Choose Outdoors, the nonprofit partner that supports the USDA Forest Service on the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative. “We’re grateful for the time and resources provided by Kenworth and Hardy Brothers Trucking. We look forward to a great tour.”

The 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tour public schedule includes the following stops:

Nov. 5: Western North Carolina Agricultural Center, Fletcher, North Carolina.

Nov. 6: Cherokee County Courthouse, Murphy, North Carolina.

Nov. 6: Oconaluftee Island Park Event Site, Cherokee, North Carolina.

Nov. 7: Pisgah Forest Ranger Station & Visitor Center, Pisgah Forest, North Carolina.

Nov. 7: Marion Main Street, Marion, North Carolina.

Nov. 8: Avery County Cooperative Extension Center, Newland, North Carolina.

Nov. 8: Watauga High School, Boone, North Carolina.

Nov. 8: Downtown Newton, Newton, North Carolina.

Nov. 9: Veteran’s Memorial Park, Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Nov. 9: Troy Town Hall, Troy, North Carolina.

Nov. 10: North Carolina Zoo, Asheboro, North Carolina.

Nov. 11: North Carolina Veteran’s Home, Kinston, North Carolina.

Nov. 12: Union Point Park, New Bern, North Carolina.

Nov. 13: Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, Manteo, North Carolina.

Nov. 14: Suffolk Visitors Center, Suffolk, Virginia.

Nov. 18: Delivery to West Lawn, U.S. Capitol Building, Washington, D.C.

Nov. 30: Tree Lighting Ceremony, Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree website.