Nearly every driver wants a great start to a trucking career, but Lamar Buckwalter, owner of Buckwalter Trucking in Leola, Pennsylvania, the end is just as important. He’s working to make sure his father mark finishes up his driving career in comfort and style.

Mark’s truck is a 2005 Kenworth W900 features a 1999 caterpillar C15 engine that’s rated at 525 horsepower with a 13-speed manual transmission. The custom-color package has a grey base that’s accented with stripes and a lot of chrome.

Lamar was driving a Kenworth T660 that had been featured on a Cat Scale Super Trucks card, but, in August 2020, his rig was totaled in a 30-vehicle crash in South Carolina. Lamar was unharmed, and after searching for a new truck, he found another Kenworth W900 with a maroon paint job and a Caterpillar engine just like his dad’s truck.

Turns out, the two trucks have VINs that are so close, they were likely to have been on the production line at the same time.

The Buckwalters refer to them as “The Ugly Sisters” but both trucks are far from unsightly. Lamar said the trucks are real attention-getters and someone is always taking pictures of them. Another feature shared between the trucks are decals of the peanuts character snoopy, Lamar’s childhood hero.

