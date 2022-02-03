CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Matt Schleuger

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week is a rolling tribute to family and driving your own path.

Owner Matt Schleuger grew up watching his father run a trucking company, and then eventually began working alongside him. Eventually he ended up purchasing his own truck and naming it “Not Daddy’s Money.”

It’s a 1993 Kenworth K100E that he stretched to a 240-inch wheelbase. He also installed 8-inch exhaust stacks and changed the original 150-gallon gas tanks to 120 gallons to lighten the overall weight.

The Kenworth has a Cummins N14 engine with a 10-speed transmission that produces 475 horsepower with a top speed of 100 mph.

Matt, who typically hauls grain and fertilizer, said his favorite feature is the truck’s aerodynamic cabover look.

When he isn’t on the road, he enjoys watching his two sons play football and going to truck shows.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].