CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Myrna Chartrand

This rig delivers an important message while it hits the highway.

Purchased by Portage Transport in Manitoba, Canada, this 2022 Peterbilt 389 Pride and Class has been customized to raise awareness for breast cancer.

This is the third truck the company has customized for the cause. The other two were white instead of black, and this one has a pink frame.

Driver Myrna Chartrand has been with the company for almost 13 years, pulling reefers and dry vans. Her father and brother drove trucks, so she wanted to follow in their footsteps.

Her mother died of cancer — and although it wasn’t breast cancer, she still wanted to pay tribute with this truck.

Myrna calls the truck “The Brain” because everyone calls her “Pinky.” The inside of the truck is decked out in pink, and the outside features the cartoon characters Pinky and The Brain.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].