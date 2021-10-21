CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Norman Lachaine

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week has been given a full remodel for the second time. Owner Norman Lachaine said this 2007 Freightliner Classic XL was ordered in 2006 and by the next year it had all been stripped apart. Norman added a Jones performance hood, eight-inch straight pipes, put fenders on the back and painted everything orange to match the original paint.

Then in 2019, he took everything apart again to turn it into what it is today. One of the standout features of the rebuild is the flooring. Norman used tamarack wood, three coats of raspberry stain and three coats of clear coat to create the unique look.

The truck originally came with a 14-liter, 515 horsepower Detroit engine. It’s now a 12.7 liter with 600 horsepower with a diesel spec program, a PDI manifold and an SV400 turbo.

Norman said one of the best features of the build is that he changed the windshield surround to an FLC style to make it look older.

