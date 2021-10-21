Georgia DPS shuts down dozens of truckers during safety sweep

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued 329 traffic citations and placed 81 drivers and 58 commercial motor vehicles (CMV) out of service during a safety crackdown on Oct. 5-7.

Officers with the DPS’s Motor Carrier Compliance Division monitored CMV traffic for aggressive driving, speeding, following too closely, failing to wear safety belts, distracted driving and driving under the influence, according to a news release.

“These efforts help ensure CMV drivers follow federal and state regulations, including hours of service compliance, commercial driver’s license compliance, medical certification and commercial motor vehicle credentialing,” the news release stated.