Cat Scale Rig of the Week | Rob Hallahan

Fresh off the assembly line, this rig is fully customized all the way down to the soda-pop-inspired paint job.

Owner Rob Hallahan of Hallahan Transport in Wisconsin purchased this 2022 Peterbilt 389 to turn it into a show truck.

The standout feature is, of course, the color, but this isn’t just any old shade of green. This is the exact same color as Mountain Dew. Peterbilt of Sioux Falls painted the truck and even had to get special permission from mountain Dew to use the color. Omaha orange was used as an accent color throughout.

Inside they painted the dash to match, put in aluminum flooring, and a stereo system. While this is a show truck, it’s powered by a Cummins X15 engine with an 18-speed transmission. The truck pulls a matching 2022 Great Dane van.

Rob has been in the industry for more than 30 years. He got his start working at a Coca-Cola warehouse. When he turned 18, they asked if he wanted to drive and he’s been going ever since. He doesn’t drive anymore, but still enjoys customizing show trucks every few years.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].