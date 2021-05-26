With an eye-catching ruby red paint job, this rig lights up the road and the show circuit.

Owners Robert and Kathy Cass bought this 2006 Peterbilt 379 in 2015 and named it “Sweet Satisfaction.” They chose the name because many people in their lives said they would never own their own rig.

Robert’s been driving for 22 years, and said the truck has been a labor of love as it required a lot of upgrades. The engine had to be rebuilt after a million miles. They added a 14-inch bowtie visor, 8-inch straight stacks from Lincoln chrome, a 22-inch bumper, and, of course, that ruby red paint.

The truck can be found pulling a tanker between Chicago and Jefferson City, Missouri. The family also enjoys showing “Sweet Satisfaction” off. The truck has won seven trophies including a Best of Show award and many first-place trophies in its class. Robert and Kathy have also raised money for the Special Olympics and other charities.

Do you use the cat scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the cat scale rig of the week? Send photos to [email protected].