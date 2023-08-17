CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Rodney Crouch

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week is a rolling tribute to rock ’n’ roll history.

When Rodney Crouch completed the requirements for a sign-on bonus with US Xpress, he started looking for his own rig to strike out on his own. He wanted a truck with fewer than 250,000 miles, an APU unit and a refrigerator. Eventually he found this 2016 Western Star 5700. It had a few more miles than he wanted, but had everything else he needed.

The previous owner was a Vietnam veteran and had personalized the truck with POW and MIA graphics. Rodney said he was often thanked for his service by mistake, so he decided to change the truck’s look.

Rodney loves rock ’n’ roll and heavy metal, so he decided to decorate it with many of his favorite musicians. All over the truck are iconic rock stars like Stevie Ray Vaughn, Willie Nelson, Eddie Van Halen, Ozzy Osborne, The Beatles and many more.

He said his favorite one is a picture of himself and members of the band Hellyeah, which included his favorite drummer, the late Vinnie Paul.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].