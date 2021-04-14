A catastrophic engine failure left this rig parked on the lot for a few years, but after a little encouragement from its current owner, it’s back on the road and looking good.

For the last sixteen years, Scott Krogh of Mauston, Wisconsin been driving for Spoerl Trucking. This Peterbilt was the first truck he drove for the company. About year after he started, the engine blew up and he was assigned a new rig.

But, in 2017, the company’s owner decided to rebuild the truck after some pleading from Scott. The rebuild was completed in September and Scott bought it from Spoerl in October.

The truck is a 1999 Peterbilt 379, and has a 3406E Cat engine that’s rated at 550 horsepower, which is paired with a 13-speed transmission.

As for customization, Scott has made some interior changes like the overhead console and the flooring. On the outside, he’s added little things like a visor and new stacks.

Scott is a third-generation trucker and said he loves being able to see the country while building a career. He added that he feels blessed to have worked for three great companies over his 23-year career.

