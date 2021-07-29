CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Shawn Patterson

This rig may be painted pitch black, but it’s used to help bring tons color into the world.

Driver Shawn Patterson of Greenville, Pennsylvania has been on the road for about seven years.

His rig, a 1995 Kenworth W900, was pretty much rebuilt from the ground up by Shawn and his father.

Shawn said that the Kenworth is pretty much stock and it’s powered by a CAT3408 engine. The only significant upgrade was the air-ride front suspension.

The inside of the cab is also mostly stock, he said, with the exception of some crown buttons on the headliner and laminate flooring.

When he’s not driving, Shawn said he’s either working on the truck or renovating the home he and his wife bought in March. The couple has three daughters, Kaitlyn, Carson and Mackenzie.

As for that colorful cargo, Shawn said that he frequently delivers fresh flowers to area home-improvement stores.

Do you use the cat scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected]