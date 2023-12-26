CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Terry Jones

In this week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week, we’ve got an eye-catching show truck that’s one of a kind. Owner Terry Jones, who hails from Indianapolis, developed a deep fascination with big rigs from a young age, which led to a career in trucking.

This 2004 Kenworth T300 is Terry’s dream rig. It has a pickup truck bed, tool chests on the catwalk, and a working sink inside. This truck isn’t just about style; Terry’s made sure it’s comfortable, too.

Terry’s favorite part of the rig? He says it’s the thrill of driving it.

This isn’t your average truck. It’s a passion project for Terry. And while it may resemble a hauler, it’s actually a show truck, meticulously designed and maintained.

Terry’s been on the road for more than 25 years. His inspiration? A fascination with “big things” that led him into the trucking industry.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos, details and contact info to [email protected].