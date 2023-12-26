CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Terry Jones

In this week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week, we’ve got an eye-catching show truck that’s one of a kind. Owner Terry Jones, who hails from Indianapolis, developed a deep fascination with big rigs from a young age, which led to a career in trucking.
This 2004 Kenworth T300 is Terry’s dream rig. It has a pickup truck bed, tool chests on the catwalk, and a working sink inside. This truck isn’t just about style; Terry’s made sure it’s comfortable, too.
Terry’s favorite part of the rig? He says it’s the thrill of driving it.
This isn’t your average truck. It’s a passion project for Terry. And while it may resemble a hauler, it’s actually a show truck, meticulously designed and maintained.
Terry’s been on the road for more than 25 years. His inspiration? A fascination with “big things” that led him into the trucking industry.
Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos, details and contact info to [email protected].
A former military public affairs specialist, Cody Graves has a journalism career that has spanned radio, television and print. For the last ten years, he produced special sections for Arkansas’ only statewide newspaper. During his time in the U.S. Army Reserves, Cody served tours in El Salvador, Iraq and Bosnia and Herzegovina. In his spare time, he plays guitar in a local band and spends time with his dogs, Lucy and Daisy.