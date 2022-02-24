CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Tyler Woolley

Keeping it simple is what sets apart this CAT Scale Rig of the Week from the rest.

Owner Tyler Woolley has done a lot of modifications to this 2016 Peterbilt 389. He really believes that “less is more” to keep the truck looking clean.

He did add a 20-inch bumper, a bow-tie visor, 7-inch stacks, stainless-steel battery boxes and blank panels under the cab and sleeper. There’s also a stainless-steel deck plate, Hogebuilt fenders and a custom rear stainless-steel light bar.

The Pete also has a CAT C15 engine with an 18-speed transmission. It has a 315-inch wheelbase and pulls a 2017 Great Dane spread-axle trailer.

Tyler said that trucking was always his life growing up, and he would ride with his father and grandfather at any opportunity. He said he loves trucking wholeheartedly and will be trucking “until the day he dies.”

