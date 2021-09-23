CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Wally Daniels

A family tradition continues with this one-of-a-kind rig.

Owner Wally Daniels, III, purchased this 2014 Peterbilt 389 in 2017 and turned it into a rolling tribute to his family business.

Wally started driving in 1995 and chose the career because it allowed him to explore the country.

When he bought the truck, it was plain gray with no chrome. He added pieces of stainless steel, lots of chrome and LED lights. He also painted the truck to match is Harley Davidson motorcycle.

In the cab, he installed leather seats, a memory-foam mattress, a power inverter and many other creature comforts. He also painted the dash to match the truck’s fenders.

For performance, he’s modified the engine to get more horsepower and swapped in a 13-speed transmission.

On the road, Wally typically pulls oversized equipment and heavy machinery. Wally said he enjoys all the compliments he gets on the truck and paying tribute to his grandfather with the stickers on the side.

When he isn’t trucking, Wally likes to go boating and to ride his motorcycle.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].