CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Wally Daniels

A family tradition continues with this one-of-a-kind rig.

Owner Wally Daniels, III, purchased this 2014 Peterbilt 389 in 2017 and turned it into a rolling tribute to his family business.

Wally started driving in 1995 and chose the career because it allowed him to explore the country.

When he bought the truck, it was plain gray with no chrome. He added pieces of stainless steel, lots of chrome and LED lights. He also painted the truck to match is Harley Davidson motorcycle.

In the cab, he installed leather seats, a memory-foam mattress, a power inverter and many other creature comforts. He also painted the dash to match the truck’s fenders.

For performance, he’s modified the engine to get more horsepower and swapped in a 13-speed transmission.

On the road, Wally typically pulls oversized equipment and heavy machinery. Wally said he enjoys all the compliments he gets on the truck and paying tribute to his grandfather with the stickers on the side.

When he isn’t trucking, Wally likes to go boating and to ride his motorcycle.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].

Cody Graves
A former military public affairs specialist, Cody Graves has a journalism career that has spanned radio, television and print. For the last ten years, he produced special sections for Arkansas’ only statewide newspaper. During his time in the U.S. Army Reserves, Cody served tours in El Salvador, Iraq and Bosnia and Herzegovina. In his spare time, he plays guitar in a local band and spends time with his dogs, Lucy and Daisy.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

