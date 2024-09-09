SPONSORED BY TEL

Despite multiple months of below-average freight tonnage, there are new signs of change. Recent reports show an uptick in freight tonnage due to pre-holiday port activity.

With this being an election year there is uncertainty in multiple markets. However, with many hoping for positive stimulations in both labor and economic policies, history shows us that there is usually an uptick in the economy post-election results — regardless of the outcome.

Right on the heels of the election will be the holiday season, which is sure to see more tonnage than current state. With many carriers and private fleets having lower trailer inventory it will be a hustle to say the least.

Are you ready for the rebound?

As you evaluate your options for the ramp up, it may be a good time to review what you paid in trailer fees when you turned in those excess trailers. Finding a supplier that can handle quick delivery but that will also not accrue that same price tag of variable charges is very important.

If you are lucky enough to find a company that offers flat-rate trailer leases, then that would be the way to go.

Chattanooga-based Transport Enterprise Leasing (TEL) provides a “No Variable Charges” platform for leasing its trailers. Whether you need dry vans, reefers or flatbeds, TEL boasts no mileage charges as well as no tire or brake wear charges or hourly reefer charges.

Topping it off with a seamless trailer pick-up and return process, provides companies with added savings to avoid what some call “negligible” damage charges.

By providing an optional Physical Damage Waiver with every trailer leased, TEL goes even further to save customers money on the Physical Damage portion of their insurance each month.

There are many choices when it comes to trailer leases. Making sure you have a partner selected prior to the rebound — a partner that is equipped to anticipate your needs — could mean the difference between headaches and success.

To learn more about TEL Trailer Leasing call 423-214-3910 or visit Tel360.com.