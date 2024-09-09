Grand jury shocker: Jeffersonville man cleared of felony charges in crash that left semi dangling off 2nd Street Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a stunning move, the driver of a pickup truck charged for his role in the four-vehicle crash in March that left a semi dangling off the side of the 2nd Street Bridge had most of his case dismissed by a Jefferson County grand jury last week.

Trevor W. Branham, 33, of Jeffersonville, was charged on four counts of wanton endangerment and one count of operating on a suspended license. A grand jury returned a “no true bill” on the felony wanton endangerment charges on Thursday, meaning there was not enough evidence for the case to move forward.

Dashcam video of a truck driver’s harrowing journey off of a Louisville bridge showed Sydney Thomas driving a semi-truck across the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge on March 1 when Branham, who was driving pickup driver cut her off, causing her to swerve into the opposite lane and through the bridge’s guardrails.

The rig dangled over the Ohio River with Thomas inside for a period of time until rescuers could save her.

Witnesses told police that Branham was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic when he hit a stalled vehicle, crossed into the opposite lanes, hit another car with two people inside and then hit the tractor-trailer, according to the arrest report.

Thomas’ trailer ended up between the bridge’s girders, balanced on the edge with the cab hanging over the water, and there was constant fear during the rescue that the truck could shift at any moment, Louisville Fire Chief Brian O’Neill said at a press conference after the rescue. Thomas was unharmed, but three other vehicles and two people were taken to the hospital.

The suspended license charge was sent back to Jefferson District Court. A hearing on that charge has been scheduled for Sept. 27.

A spokesman for the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said the grand jury determined there was not enough evidence to show that Branham was “engaging in conduct creating a substantial danger or serious physical injury.”

Attorney Scott Barton, who represents Branham, said the county attorney rushed to judgement because the accident was highly publicized in the media.

“We feel terrible for the victims,” he said. “However, it was glamorized, it was like a movie scene.. But it was a car accident, a terrible tragedy that happens every single day. There was no excessive speed, no alcohol … .”