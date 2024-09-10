Diesel drops sharply, continuing two months of declines

Diesel prices have fallen at one of its sharpest rates in the eight-week streak.

The national fell by more than double last week’s average from $3.625 to $3.555, exactly seven cents.

For the second straight week, the biggest drops came in the regions on the east coast, lower Atlantic, and the gulf coast.

Unlike last week, however, prices fell in every region, the smallest decrease coming in California, who fell just one cent from $4.749 to $4.739.

The gulf coast dropped five cents from $3.265 to $3.190 while the lower Atlantic fell from $3.580 to $3.508.

The east coast dropped from $3.686 to $3.619

California’s price rose nearly five cents from 4.707 to 4.749 while the west coast rose to $4.293 from $4.274.

The Rocky Mountain region dropped by three cents this week after falling less than a penny last week. The central Atlantic fell from $3-908 to $3.847. The West Coast fell four cents as well.