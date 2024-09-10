Ironman Tires unveils I-Series Gen 2 for commercial vehicles

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Ironman Tires has introduced four additional improved tires into its lineup of I-Series Gen 2 truck tires.

“Ironman I-Series Gen 2 tires are designed to maximize customer satisfaction and minimize returns,” said Marshall Gillespie, director, proprietary brand commercial merchandising for Ironman Tires. “The I-Series Gen 2 truck tire lineup marks a significant upgrade that represents the culmination of years of research and development that delivers confident performance and value to our customers. We’re proud to offer a product line that our customers trust to meet their varying needs.”

According to a company press release, the new series features a completely upgraded, full line of innovative and cost-efficient tires, designed specifically to meet the rigorous demands of today’s evolving trucking industry.

“Ironman Tires stands behind the I-Series Gen 2 with utmost confidence, offering an improved Peace of Mind Warranty, which was increased for the I-Series Gen 2 to six years, up from the previous five,” the company said in the release. “The extended protection policy covers defects in workmanship and materials and includes a casing allowance for two retreads. This enhanced coverage ensures drivers can trust in the performance and reliability of their tires, driving with confidence.”

Ironman is adding the I-31M, I-42W, I-28D and the I-52A to its I-Series Gen 2 portfolio, joining the I-19A, I-37D, I-48T and I-61S that were introduced in August 2023.

I-28D: Regional/Long-Haul Drive Tire

Crafted with advanced compounds to minimize rolling resistance, boost fuel efficiency, with improved durability, traction and longevity to meet fleet and owner-operator demands.

Deeper 28/32nds tread depth and wider contact patch improve traction and enhance vehicle stability. Zig-zag sipes and grooves offer superior traction in adverse weather conditions. Solid closed shoulder ensures rigidity and stability for long-haul and regional driving.

I-31M: Versatile, All-Position Tire for Rugged On- and Off-Highway Use

Superior traction and dependability with deeper 22/32nds tread depth and advanced heat-resistant compound delivering a 10% increase in mileage performance.

Stone ejectors protect the casing from stone penetration and a curb guard in the sidewall adds protection against impacts. A jagged shoulder reduces heat buildup and boosts traction in various off-road scenarios.

I-42W: Wide-Base All-Position Tire for Heavy Loads On- and Off-Highway

Deep treads, broad width, and large block pattern increase mileage in mixed-service applications. Enhanced compound delivers a 10% boost in mileage and better cut-and-chip resistance.

Optimal tire bars and semi-open shoulder design enhance drainage and traction in off-road situations. A curb guard shields the sidewall from impacts and damage.

I-52A: Steer/All-Position Tire for High-Scrub Regional Environments

Engineered to endure the demands of stop-and-start regional routes with increased fuel economy. Deep 22/32nds tread depth deliver maximum mileage and 5% wider tread for prolonged, even wear.

Wavy outer grooves enhance tear resistance while stone ejectors shield the belts from penetration.

“Ironman makes it fast and easy for our customers—providing reliable, high-quality tires they can trust without breaking the bank,” Gillespie said.