Ironman Tires unveils I-Series Gen 2 for commercial vehicles

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Ironman Tires has introduced four additional improved tires into its lineup of I-Series Gen 2 truck tires.
“Ironman I-Series Gen 2 tires are designed to maximize customer satisfaction and minimize returns,” said Marshall Gillespie, director, proprietary brand commercial merchandising for Ironman Tires. “The I-Series Gen 2 truck tire lineup marks a significant upgrade that represents the culmination of years of research and development that delivers confident performance and value to our customers. We’re proud to offer a product line that our customers trust to meet their varying needs.”
According to a company press release, the new series features a completely upgraded, full line of innovative and cost-efficient tires, designed specifically to meet the rigorous demands of today’s evolving trucking industry.
“Ironman Tires stands behind the I-Series Gen 2 with utmost confidence, offering an improved Peace of Mind Warranty, which was increased for the I-Series Gen 2 to six years, up from the previous five,” the company said in the release. “The extended protection policy covers defects in workmanship and materials and includes a casing allowance for two retreads. This enhanced coverage ensures drivers can trust in the performance and reliability of their tires, driving with confidence.”
Ironman is adding the I-31M, I-42W, I-28D and the I-52A to its I-Series Gen 2 portfolio, joining the I-19A, I-37D, I-48T and I-61S that were introduced in August 2023.
I-28D: Regional/Long-Haul Drive Tire
- Crafted with advanced compounds to minimize rolling resistance, boost fuel efficiency, with improved durability, traction and longevity to meet fleet and owner-operator demands.
- Deeper 28/32nds tread depth and wider contact patch improve traction and enhance vehicle stability. Zig-zag sipes and grooves offer superior traction in adverse weather conditions. Solid closed shoulder ensures rigidity and stability for long-haul and regional driving.
I-31M: Versatile, All-Position Tire for Rugged On- and Off-Highway Use
- Superior traction and dependability with deeper 22/32nds tread depth and advanced heat-resistant compound delivering a 10% increase in mileage performance.
- Stone ejectors protect the casing from stone penetration and a curb guard in the sidewall adds protection against impacts. A jagged shoulder reduces heat buildup and boosts traction in various off-road scenarios.
I-42W: Wide-Base All-Position Tire for Heavy Loads On- and Off-Highway
- Deep treads, broad width, and large block pattern increase mileage in mixed-service applications. Enhanced compound delivers a 10% boost in mileage and better cut-and-chip resistance.
- Optimal tire bars and semi-open shoulder design enhance drainage and traction in off-road situations. A curb guard shields the sidewall from impacts and damage.
I-52A: Steer/All-Position Tire for High-Scrub Regional Environments
- Engineered to endure the demands of stop-and-start regional routes with increased fuel economy. Deep 22/32nds tread depth deliver maximum mileage and 5% wider tread for prolonged, even wear.
- Wavy outer grooves enhance tear resistance while stone ejectors shield the belts from penetration.
“Ironman makes it fast and easy for our customers—providing reliable, high-quality tires they can trust without breaking the bank,” Gillespie said.