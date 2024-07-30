As global heat records shatter, cold chain carriers need to be prepared for the future

SPONSORED BY TRANSPORT ENTERPRISE LEASING (TEL)

The earth is hotter now than at any other time in recorded history. In fact, average global temperatures reached record levels two days earlier this month — first on July 21 and then again the very next day.

What does that mean for the U.S. Cold Chain industry?

Experts predict that the industry will grow exponentially over the next eight years.

As the world grows warmer, it’s important for cold chain carriers to look at both long-term and short-term goals. In the short term, most companies can’t really afford to have sudden malfunctions of equipment when the goods are in transit. These costs can impact your business with driver down time and equipment repair expense — as well as goods spoilage and missing shipment deliverables.

Keeping reefer trailers in top condition and having the latest temperature monitoring systems is crucial to keeping your company out of the hot box.

What about the longer-term goals of company growth to match the impending future demand growth?

That answer is short and easy: You have to grow your equipment fleet and keep your costs low and structured. How you accomplish both goals at the same time depends in part on what equipment partner you choose.

There are a lot of equipment suppliers out there, and they offer buying and leasing solutions with different cost structures. Some go so far as to offer very low upfront cost, but stick you with excessive variable charges, such as reefer hours usage (which will go up in the summer).

Most companies are tired of the endless cycle of trying to estimate what those hidden costs will be each month.

One company has turned the trailer leasing model on its head by entirely eliminating the hours charges for reefer units and providing units that are CARB Compliant for life as part of the lease. Transport Enterprise Leasing, based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, provides a “No Variable Charges” platform for leasing their trailers. Whether dry vans, reefers or flatbeds, TEL boasts NO Milage Charges as well as NO Tire or Brake Wear Charges. For reefer units they don’t have variable hourly charges either — and they offer remote temperature tracking. Topping it off with a seamless trailer pick-up and return process provides companies with added savings to avoid those petty repair charges.

By providing an included Physical Damage Waiver with every trailer leased, TEL goes even further to save their customers money on the Physical Damage portion of their insurance each month. To learn more about TEL Trailer Leasing call 423-214-3910 or visit Tel360.com.