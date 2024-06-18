How to plan for variable charges on truck leases

SPONSORED BY TRANSPORT ENTERPRISE LEASING

Variable charges are a defining factor in many commercial truck leases. These charges help to ensure equipment is being utilized within the best interest of the leasing company — not your business.

When your equipment is overutilized, the leasing companies see gains on sale from these variable charges to offset the cost of the equipment devaluation. What’s more, these variable charges are, on average, upwards of 50% profit for the leasing company.

As a private fleet or transportation company, this makes it very challenging to plan for your monthly expenses and annualized net return. The truth is though, even with these variable charges aside, that the longer you run your equipment the less your profit will be.

So, what options do you have?

First, it is critical to understand the “full” cost of your lease agreement. There are companies like Transport Enterprise Leasing (TEL) that are changing the way truck leasing runs, one fleet at a time.

TEL doesn’t charge variable charges on their equipment. For over 20 years, they have been able to provide companies with access to new equipment and specialized lease financing by leveraging their shorter lease terms.

TEL’s fleet program keeps your equipment cycle within 33 months, so your fleet is always comprised of new equipment. New equipment means fuel efficiency stays high and safety features are always top-of-the-line.

“Keeping our customers in new equipment helps to significantly cut down on their maintenance and fuel costs”, said Jacob Brazier, vice president of fleet leasing at TEL.

TEL ‘s “No Surprises” lease program consists of:

No mileage charges;

No rate adjustments;

No CPI clauses; and

No variable charges for the life of the lease.

This fixed-price leasing model provides business owners the ability to plan ahead with fixed costs while budgeting for continued growth.

Adding their nationwide priority-service maintenance network and discounts on truck parts and labor caps off what TEL has termed the TEL360 Advantage.

For more information on TEL’s Fleet Leasing program call (423)214-3910 or visit TEL360.com.