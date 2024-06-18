Lawsuit filed to stop EPA’s emissions rule for new heavy-duty vehicles

WASHINGTON — The American Petroleum Institute (API) filed a lawsuit in the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday, June 18, challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) heavy-duty (HD) vehicle emissions standards for model years 2027-32.

This is just the latest in a series of suits that have been filed against the EPA over the new emissions standards. A total of 24 state attorneys general, the Western States Trucking Association, along with the Arizona Trucking Association and members of the state’s legislature have all sued EPA over the rule as well.

“Today, we are standing up for consumers who rely on trucks to deliver the goods they use every single day,” said API Senior Vice President and General Counsel Ryan Meyers. “The EPA is forcing a switch to technology that simply does not presently exist for these kinds of vehicles — and even if it were someday possible, it will almost certainly have consequences for your average American. This is sadly yet another example of this administration pushing unpopular policy mandates that lack statutory authority, and we look forward to holding them accountable in court.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA), National Corn Growers Association and American Farm Bureau Federation joined API as co-petitioners in today’s lawsuit.

“Small business truckers make up 96% of trucking and could be regulated out of existence if the EPA’s unworkable heavy-duty rule comes into effect,” said OOIDA President Todd Spencer.

Spencer went on to say that the the rule would devastate the reliability of America’s supply chain and ultimately increase costs for consumers.

“Mom and pop trucking businesses would be suffocated by the sheer cost and operational challenges of effectively mandating zero emission trucks, but this administration appears intent on forcing through its deluge of misguided environmental mandates,” he noted. “As the voice of over 150,000 small-business truckers, we owe it to our members and every small-business trucker in America to leave no stone unturned in fighting these radical environmental policies.”

In April, the Biden administration finalized new federal emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles, including commercial vehicles.

In the final rule, EPA projects that there would need to be significant deployment of zero emission vehicles (ZEV) throughout the HD fleet to meet emissions standards. For example, more than 40% of vocational vehicles (work trucks) would need to be ZEVs by model year 2032. Additionally, long-haul tractors (semi-trucks), which currently have no ZEV deployment, would need to go from 0% today to 25% of the fleet by model year 2032.

“EPA has tried to impose a one-size-fits-all approach to addressing climate change by prioritizing electric vehicles over other climate remedies like corn ethanol,” said Minnesota farmer and National Corn Growers Association President Harold Wolle. “But while it could take decades to get enough electric vehicles on the road to make a dent in GHG emissions, lower carbon fuels such as ethanol are critical and effective climate tools that are available now. Ethanol is not only critical in the climate fight, but it also saves consumers money at the pump while benefiting America’s rural economies. We look forward to making this case in court.”

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said that farmers rely on heavy-duty trucks to transport livestock long distances, and they choose the most efficient routes to ensure the animals in their care remain on the vehicle for as little time as possible.

“Unfortunately, heavy-duty vehicles that are powered by batteries have short ranges and require hours to charge,” he said. “Impractical regulations will extend the amount of time on the road, putting the health and safety of drivers and livestock at risk if they need to stop for long periods of time to charge.”