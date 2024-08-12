Your company deserves a ‘no surprises’ lease program

SPONSORED BY TRANSPORT ENTERPRISE LEASING (TEL)

There’s no question that times are tough right now. While income per load has dropped for many small fleets, the cost of equipment and maintenance continues to rise. On top of that, impending mandates by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding emissions standards for new equipment promise higher expenditures than ever before.

To help offset these costs, many companies look to equipment lease options — only to discover that rates often fluctuate unexpectedly. Who needs the headache of deciding what to trim out of the company budget when lease rates unexpectedly jump?

That’s where the folks at Transport Enterprise Leasing, better known as simply TEL, come in.

About 20 years ago TEL set out to find a better way to help smaller private fleets gain access to top quality new equipment. Today, through extensive efforts and leveraging an immense inventory of new equipment, TEL has been able to provide companies access to new equipment and specialized lease financing to leverage their shorter lease terms.

Over the years TEL has attracted top talent in the lease and finance industry and implemented a fixed-cost strategy.

“Keeping our customers in new equipment helps to significantly cut down on their maintenance and fuel costs,” said Jacob Brazier, Vice President of Fleet Leasing at TEL.

TEL also boasts a “No Surprises” lease program for their fleet customers featuring:

No Mileage Charges;

No Rate Adjustments;

No CPI Clauses; and

No Variable Charges for the life of the lease.

This fixed-price leasing model provides business owners the ability to plan ahead with fixed costs while budgeting for continued growth. Adding their nationwide priority-service maintenance network and discounts on truck parts and labor caps-off what TEL has termed the TEL360 Advantage.

For more information on TEL’s Fleet Leasing program call (423)214-3910 or visit TEL360.com.