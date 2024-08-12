TheTrucker.com
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 has struck the Los Angeles area, the USGS says

A 4.6 magnitude eaarthquake was reported in California on Monday. The quake was felt from greater Los Angeles south to San Diego and east to the Palm Springs desert region, according to the USGS community reporting page, according to the Associated Press. A small number of reports were filed from the southern San Joaquin Valley about 100 miles northwest of LA.

LOS ANGELES — An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 struck the Los Angeles area shortly after noon on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

People reported feeling it strongly across the Los Angeles area. A medical building shook and residents said glasses and dishes rattled in many places. The Los Angeles Fire Department said it received no initial reports of damage or injuries as it checks infrastructure citywide.

The National Weather Service said a tsunami was not expected.

“Having lived through the Northridge earthquake (magnitude 6.7 in 1994), today’s tremor made me flash back to what we know are lifesaving rules during an earthquake: drop, cover, and hold on. It was also a reminder to us all that we live in earthquake country and we need to be prepared,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

Monday’s quake was centered near the Los Angeles neighborhood of Highland Park in the northeast section of the city, about 7.5 miles (12.1 kilometers) below the surface.

It struck on the first school day for the Los Angeles Unified School District. At least one high school, John Marshall in Los Feliz, alerted parents that they had evacuated the buildings to check for damage, but didn’t see any immediately.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

