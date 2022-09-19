5 solutions to protect your valuable cargo

A staggering $30 billion of cargo is stolen every year. As large as that number is, it only represents a fraction of cargo theft’s true cost. Every time a transportation company loses a shipment, its costs multiply. Not only will they lose client trust — their profits will also be hit by additional customer support, expedited replacement deliveries and higher insurance rates.

While cargo theft’s impacts are always severe, the strategies thieves use to steal shipments are always changing. In order to maintain rigorous cargo security, transportation professionals need to know what to look out for and how to respond to it.

Problem 1

While many thieves are simple opportunists, professional thieves are always on the lookout for new technologies to make their jobs easier.

Solution

Respond to innovative thieves with innovative technology.

For decades, shipping companies have trusted the container seal. If shipments arrive with an unbroken seal, then they think their cargo must be safe. But recently, thieves have learned how to use 3D printing technologies to break into containers and make it look like they were never there.

FleetUp’s trailer, container and reefer tracker does what the traditional container seal can’t — ensure that management is alerted the moment theft is attempted.

Problem 2

Data shows that 71% to 87% of global cargo theft happens when cargo is in transit.

Solution

Monitor the doors of trailers, containers and reefers.

Cargo is most likely to be stolen while it’s on the move. No matter how secure warehouses might be, it won’t matter when thieves strike transport vehicles at gas stations, truck stops and other vulnerable locations.

Only one container tracker monitors doors in real time — FleetUp’s. No matter where thieves try to break in, instant SMS or email alerts are always sent to security personnel.

Problem 3

Less than 3% of stolen cargo is recovered.

Solution

Recover cargo with hidden tracking devices.

Every year, the FBI reports cargo theft and recovery rates. The most recent year for which data has been released is 2019. In that report, the FBI found that only 2.8% of cargo stolen that year was ever recovered. Once thieves have stolen goods, it’s unlikely that owners will ever see those goods again.

FleetUp’s smallest tracking device can be placed where thieves won’t think to look for it — inside shipments, tucked in corners or anywhere else. The device continues to update its location long after thieves have taken their loot, so owners and police can work to bring goods home.

Problem 4

Smuggling is a growing problem for international shippers.

Solution

Stop smugglers from entering containers.

Shippers who don’t cross national borders worry about criminals taking goods out of containers. International shippers, on the other hand, have to worry about criminals putting contraband inside containers. When authorities find smuggled goods, shipments are held, and shippers have to drop everything to respond to investigations. Even worse, when smuggled goods aren’t discovered, perpetrators, such as human traffickers and drug dealers, cause untold suffering. This year, the deadly drug fentanyl is at the root of a health crisis. There was a 4,000% increase in fentanyl seizures across the U.S.-Mexico border.

In order to plant illegal goods, smugglers need to enter and exit shipping containers without being noticed. FleetUp notifies businesses the moment anyone tries to get through trailer doors.

Problem 5

Even high-security organizations are vulnerable to insider theft.

Solution

Prevent insider theft by using remote locking devices.

It’s one thing to stop outsiders from getting into trailers — but what if the thief is your truck driver, or a partner at a port? BSI & TT Club report that “insider threat” is a growing cause of cargo theft. It would be impossible to perform background checks on every person involved in moving a shipment from Point A to Point B. As long as criminals have connections to transportation organizations, cargo will be at risk.

FleetUp’s trailer, container and reefer tracker can be locked and unlocked remotely. For especially valuable shipments, shippers can assign the lock to a single trusted manager, who can unlock a container via any desktop device. This way, businesses can be sure that their container is only opened when it absolutely has to be.

Courtesy of FleetUp