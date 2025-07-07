SheDrives NFI spotlight: Army Reservist Kacy H. loves being a professional truck driver

SPONSORED BY NFI INDUSTRIES

For NFI’s Kacy H., being a professional truck driver is a symbol of strength — but then, she’s not one to back away from a challenge, even when it means being one of only a handful of women in a male-dominated career.

In 2019 she headed off to Basic Combat Training as a new enlistee in the Army Reserve.

“I joined right out of high school,” she said.

Today she serves part-time in the Reserve, balancing those responsibilities with her job as a driver for NFI.

“Sometimes it’s hard to balance, but I feel like I’m so used to it because I joined (the Army) at such an early age. It’s just part of me now,” she said.

Kacy discovered trucking through a friend who was a professional driver.

“He would bring me to work with him, and I was always fascinated with how it works,” she said.

Heeding the call of the highway, Kacy decided to take the plunge and learn to drive an 18-wheeler.

“I was a little bit scared at first, because I’m a small female,” she said, adding that she wasn’t sure if she’d be able to handle an 18-wheeler. “But I went through basic training and made it through — and I knew this was what I wanted to do, so I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to try.’ And now, here I am!”

After successfully completing her training and earning her CDL, Kacy worked as a yard jockey for a while and then as a driver for another company before making the move to NFI through a friend’s referral.

Now, with two and a half years of driving under her belt, Kacy says she loves her job and NFI’s SheDrives program, noting that at her previous trucking job she was one of only three women. In addition to being around other female drivers and trucking professionals, Kacy says she enjoys being able to build a rapport with the NFI support staff.

“They’re friendly. I can talk to anybody in the office,” she said.

“It feels great to be a truck driver,” she said. “I show up to the stores (in my rig) and a lot of people look at me like, ‘Are YOU a truck driver? Oh my gosh, you’re doing this!’”

Driving a semi-truck requires skill and patience, both with yourself and with others, she says, adding that sharing the road with drivers of small passenger vehicles can be frustrating.

“They don’t understand (a truck’s) stopping distance and how (much space we need) to make turns,” she said.

Kacy’s advice to other drivers, particularly women, is to take the time to learn how to do things right.

“Listen to all the advice other truck drivers have to give. Don’t rush. Don’t let fear take over,” she said. “Also don’t compare yourself to other truck drivers; do what works for you.”

