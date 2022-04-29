TheTrucker.com
1 dead after fiery crash involving car, 2 semi-trucks on I-94

By The Trucker News Staff -
One person is dead after a fiery crash involving two semi-trucks and a car on Thursday afternoon. (Courtesy: Michigan State Police)

ALBION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after a fiery crash involving two semi-trucks and a car on Thursday afternoon.

WILX reported that police said the crash happened when a semi-truck hit a car that had rear-ended another semi-truck. The car and one of the semi-trucks caught on fire.

The driver of the car was declared dead at the scene. One of the semi drivers was taken in for treatment and the other truck driver was uninjured.

Michigan State Police gave updates via tweet.

WKZO reports that the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 were shut down into the night for an investigation and cleanup.

WILX said the freeway reopened at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

