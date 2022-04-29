1 dead after fiery crash involving car, 2 semi-trucks on I-94

ALBION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after a fiery crash involving two semi-trucks and a car on Thursday afternoon.
WILX reported that police said the crash happened when a semi-truck hit a car that had rear-ended another semi-truck. The car and one of the semi-trucks caught on fire.
The driver of the car was declared dead at the scene. One of the semi drivers was taken in for treatment and the other truck driver was uninjured.
Michigan State Police gave updates via tweet.
Marshall troopers currently on scene of a 3 vehicle fatal crash involving 2 semis.#RoadClosed
EB I-94, mm #121, Albion Twp, Calhoun County, is shut down for investigation & cleanup. Please use alternate route until further notice. Additional info coming soon. pic.twitter.com/LLzyuyEhEn
— MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) April 28, 2022
WKZO reports that the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 were shut down into the night for an investigation and cleanup.
WILX said the freeway reopened at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.
