1 dead in Arizona crash involving 2 big rigs

TUCSON, Ariz. — An 18-wheeler passenger is dead after a wreck involving another big rig.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), the wreck happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, along Interstate 10 near Willcox, Arizona.
DPS said the driver of one of the trucks suffered a medical emergency that caused him to lose control and crash into a tractor-trailer carrying ammonia.
The passenger of the ammonia truck was killed, and the driver suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
DPS says the at fault driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The trailer carrying ammonia was damaged but didn’t leak.
Photos taken at the scene show a Werner tractor-trailer whose tractor is crumpled beyond recognition.
