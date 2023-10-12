TA opens 2 new locations, adding 215 truck parking spaces

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America (TA) has opened new locations in Fairview, Kansas, and Glenrio, New Mexico, adding more than 200 parking spaces for big rigs.

According to a news release, the Fairview location is a franchised site, formerly known as Bert’s Express, offering fueling, convenience items, dining options and other services for professional drivers and motorists.

The site is located on the corner of U.S. 75 and West 1st Street.

Amenities include:

A&W Restaurant, with plans to open a new Dunkin.

On-site deli with freshly prepared to-go food options.

Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise.

Three diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) on all lanes.

12 gasoline fueling lanes.

40 truck parking spaces.

20 car parking spaces and RV parking available.

Three private showers.

Laundry facilities.

Truck wash.

The Fairview TA Express is the company’s seventh location to open in Kansas.

The Glenrio store sits on historic Route 66 just off of exit 369 along Interstate 40. It’s the former Russell’s Travel Center.

The location offers a classic car and memorabilia museum, an authentic Route 66 diner and an expansive store with convenience offerings.

Amenities include:

Russell’s Route 66 Diner and Subway.

Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise.

10 diesel fueling positions.

Eight gasoline fueling lanes.

175 truck parking spaces.

80 car parking spaces and RV parking available.

Eight private showers.

Laundry facilities.

Pet area.

The Glenrio travel center is the company’s ninth location to open in New Mexico, growing the total nationwide network of travel centers to 293.