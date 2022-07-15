10th Street in downtown Indianapolis to close for bridge work

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation will close a portion of 10th Street in downtown Indianapolis as part of the ongoing North Split reconstruction project.

Tenth Street is scheduled to close on Monday, July 18, between Bellefontaine Street on the west and Dorman Street/Massachusetts Avenue on the east. Traffic will still be able to access the Bottle Works complex from College Avenue.

Tenth Street will reopen, weather permitting, by mid-September. During the closure, construction crews will demolish and reconstruct bridges for the new Interstate 65 mainline.

Detour

Motorists traveling both eastbound and westbound on 10th Street will be redirected to 16th Street for the duration of this closure.

Pedestrians on the east side will detour using Highland Avenue to Commerce Avenue to 16th Street to the Monon Trail and Monon Loop. On the west side, the detour will follow the Monon Loop to the Monon Trail to 16th Street to Commerce Avenue to Highland Avenue to 10th Street.

The North Split reconstruction project will provide safer, more free-flowing travel for the thousands of motorists who use the interchange each day. Once complete, the new system will take up a smaller footprint and increase the walkability of surrounding downtown Indianapolis neighborhoods. The redesigned interchange will improve safety by eliminating weaving and merging, leading to better traffic flow.

Access to downtown can be maintained via:

Interstate 70 westbound collector/distributor (C/D) ramp exit ramp to Michigan Street (13 ton declared vehicle weight restriction effect).

Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound to Michigan Street and New York Street.

I-65 northbound/ I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect).

I-65 northbound and southbound to Martin Luther King. Jr/West Street.

I-65 southbound to Meridian Street.

I-65 northbound to Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South split.

Project information can be found at northsplit.com.