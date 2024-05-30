TheTrucker.com
By John Worthen -
16 migrants found locked inside frigid reefer trailer in Arizona
This photo collage provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol shows several migrants who were a part of a group of 16 found by federal agents on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Arizona locked inside this reefer trailer. (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)

TUBAC, Ariz. — Inside a refrigerated trailer that was set to a chilly 50 degrees, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents on May 30 found 16 migrants huddled together.

The discovery was made at the Tubac, Arizona, checkpoint along Interstate 19, according to a social media post by John R. Modlin, chief patrol agent with the boarder patrol’s Tuscon sector.

Modlin noted that the trailer was locked with no means of escape.

The truck driver, a U.S. citizen, is facing multiple charges, Modlin wrote.

No further information about the incident was provided.

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

