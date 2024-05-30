Shell Rotella’s SuperRigs ’24 features busy schedule slate

FORT WORTH, Texas — Shell Rotella’s SuperRigs event is the trucking industry’s beauty contest.

This year, it’s being held from May 30-June 1 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

“Hosting the 42nd annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition in the heart of Texas at Texas Motor Speedway will be as big as the spirit of the truckers we celebrate,” said Julie Wright, Shell Rotella Brand Manager. “This event not only showcases the beauty and power of these incredible machines but also honors the hardworking men and women who operate them.”

One of the most popular events at SuperRigs, the truck light show, will be held Friday, May 31, along with a concert by Brodie Lane will happen.

Lane’s performance will be followed by fireworks.

Trucks entered in the Shell Rotella SuperRigs truck competition will be judged by experienced industry professionals who work for major trucking publications or broadcast companies.

This year’s judges, Mike Gaffin, Eric Harley, Jami Jones and Doug Morris, will score the rigs on exterior appearance, design, detail/finish, originality and workmanship.

Shell Rotella SuperRigs schedule of events and judging is as follows:

Thursday, May 30

Open to the public 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Event registration

Judging lane hours

Friday, May 31

Open to the public 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Event registration

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Judging lane hours

8-10 p.m. — Best lights judging

9-10 p.m. — Concert featuring Brodie Lane and Fireworks

Saturday, June 1

Open to the public 8-11:30 a.m.

7-10 a.m. — Event registration for pre-registrants only

8-11:30 a.m. — Judging lane hours

2–3:30 p.m. — Shell Rotella SuperRigs awards presentation for contestants only

4 p.m. — Event closes

For updates on the Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition, visit www.rotella.com/superrigs.

For People’s Choice voting, visit https://www.mymilesmatter.ca/superrigs/peopleschoice