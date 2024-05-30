TheTrucker.com
Shell Rotella’s SuperRigs ’24 features busy schedule slate

By John Worthen -
SuperRigs is underway at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. This Peterbilt 389 with one of the last build-it-yourself-gliders sold is one of the many on display. (The Trucker/Linda Garner-Bunch)

FORT WORTH, Texas — Shell Rotella’s SuperRigs event is the trucking industry’s beauty contest.

This year, it’s being held from May 30-June 1 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

“Hosting the 42nd annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition in the heart of Texas at Texas Motor Speedway will be as big as the spirit of the truckers we celebrate,” said Julie Wright, Shell Rotella Brand Manager. “This event not only showcases the beauty and power of these incredible machines but also honors the hardworking men and women who operate them.”

One of the most popular events at SuperRigs, the truck light show, will be held Friday, May 31, along with a concert by Brodie Lane will happen.

Lane’s performance will be followed by fireworks.

Trucks entered in the Shell Rotella SuperRigs truck competition will be judged by experienced industry professionals who work for major trucking publications or broadcast companies.

This year’s judges, Mike Gaffin, Eric Harley, Jami Jones and Doug Morris, will score the rigs on exterior appearance, design, detail/finish, originality and workmanship.

Shell Rotella SuperRigs schedule of events and judging is as follows:

Thursday, May 30

Open to the public 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Event registration
  • Judging lane hours

Friday, May 31

Open to the public 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Event registration
  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Judging lane hours
  • 8-10 p.m. — Best lights judging
  • 9-10 p.m. — Concert featuring Brodie Lane and Fireworks

Saturday, June 1

Open to the public 8-11:30 a.m.

  • 7-10 a.m. — Event registration for pre-registrants only
  • 8-11:30 a.m. — Judging lane hours
  • 2–3:30 p.m. — Shell Rotella SuperRigs awards presentation for contestants only
  • 4 p.m. — Event closes

For updates on the Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition, visit www.rotella.com/superrigs.

For People’s Choice voting, visit https://www.mymilesmatter.ca/superrigs/peopleschoice

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

