TheTrucker.com
The Nation

18-wheeler driver takes wild ride off I-80 near Farad, California

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   18-wheeler driver takes wild ride off I-80 near Farad, California
Reading Time: < 1 minute
18-wheeler driver takes wild ride off I-80 near Farad, California
Police said the driver of this big rig is lucky to be alive after crashing off of Interstate 80 in California. (Courtesy: California Highway Patrol)

FARAD, Calif. — A big rig driver survived a harrowing crash off of Interstate 180 on Saturday, July 29, near Farad, California, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

According to a CHP Facebook post, the truck crashed down an I-80 embankment and came to a rest just feet away from train tracks.

Only minor injuries were reported, police said.

The CHP noted on its Facebook posting that, “Could have been worse.. good thing the big rig didn’t land on the railroad tracks.”

Further information about the crash wasn’t provided.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE