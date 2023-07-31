18-wheeler driver takes wild ride off I-80 near Farad, California

FARAD, Calif. — A big rig driver survived a harrowing crash off of Interstate 180 on Saturday, July 29, near Farad, California, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
According to a CHP Facebook post, the truck crashed down an I-80 embankment and came to a rest just feet away from train tracks.
Only minor injuries were reported, police said.
The CHP noted on its Facebook posting that, “Could have been worse.. good thing the big rig didn’t land on the railroad tracks.”
Further information about the crash wasn’t provided.
