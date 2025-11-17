2 dead after crash involving couple, semi truck in Oklahoma

Two people are dead in Oklahoma after a crash with a semi truck.
According to KFOR, the Guthrie Fire Department confirmed that two people died in a crash that occurred along I-35 at mile marker 161 Saturday morning.
The crash reportedly happened around 2:30 a.m.
Officials confirm the two people got out of their vehicle after hitting a deer, and were struck by a semi truck.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol posted on Facebook that I-35 northbound at the 165 mile marker north of Guthrie was shut down “due to a double fatality collision.” Traffic was being diverted at the 157.
