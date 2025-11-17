TheTrucker.com
2 dead after crash involving couple, semi truck in Oklahoma

By Bruce Guthrie -
Two people are dead in Oklahoma after a crash with a semi truck.

According to KFOR, the Guthrie Fire Department confirmed that two people died in a crash that occurred along I-35 at mile marker 161 Saturday morning.

The crash reportedly happened around 2:30 a.m.

Officials confirm the two people got out of their vehicle after hitting a deer, and were struck by a semi truck.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol posted on Facebook that I-35 northbound at the 165 mile marker north of Guthrie was shut down “due to a double fatality collision.” Traffic was being diverted at the 157.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

