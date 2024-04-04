2024 ATHS National Convention & Truck Show set for June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Truck Historical Society (ATHS) is inviting all truck enthusiasts and their families to the 2024 National Convention & Truck Show on June 6-8 at the York County Fairgrounds at 334 Carlisle Ave., York, Pennsylvania.

The event begins with on-site registration on Tuesday, June 4. Following registration, attendees will be able to network at the Kickoff party on Wednesday, June 5. These events will lead up to the main event, the Friday night awards dinner and banquet. Registration information and questions can be on the ATHS website, www.aths.org/convention/2024-convention/ or by phone at 816-891-9900.

The event is open to the public.

Early Bird registration allows attendees to enjoy a savings of $10 per registrant. The deadline for the Early Bird purchase deadline has been extended to April 15.

Daily gate spectator admittance is $15 for adult members and $20 for adult non-members, with children aged 12 and under granted free entry. This includes access to the Truck Show, Vendor Expo, and Learning Sessions. Pre-sales will be available online starting in late April. With an average of around 1,000 trucks of all shapes and sizes on display, this event promises to captivate attendees of all ages.

The Convention package is priced at $130 for members, encompassing week-long admission, the kickoff party, and the Awards Banquet. Additionally, a week-long admission pass is available at $50 for members and $80 for non-members. For those preferring traditional methods, a Convention Registration form https://tinyurl.com/2s375abc can be mailed along with payment to American Truck Historical Society, 10380 N Ambassador Dr. No. 101, Kansas City, MO, 64153.

The 2023 ATHS sponsors include Cummins, Daimler Truck North America, Vander Haag’s, Iowa 80, Truckomat, Cat Scale, Hagerty Insurance, The Sercombe Family, Reiselt’s Machine Works and Kenworth of PA.

For more information, visit ATHS’s registration webpage or contact the ATHS at (816) 891-9900.