Fleet Advantage announces promotions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage recently promoted several of its staff members to new positions.

According to a news release, Wesley Hall has been promoted to fleet director of operations and off lease; Ysis Jackson has been promoted to remarketing operations manager; and Shayna Sweet has been promoted to manager of dealer services and operations administration.

With more than 16 years of fleet management experience, Hall has been Fleet Advantage’s fleet services director since October 2021. Transitioning into his new role, Hall will help lead foundational tasks, including sales of off-lease used Class-8 trucks, while continuing to support his customer team, the news release notes.

“Over the past two years, Wes has helped define and lead in his role as Director of Fleet Services and as we expand our customer services options, Wes has accepted a larger role to include off-lease program management and process development,” said Brian Antonellis, CTP, senior vice president of fleet operations for Fleet Advantage. “In his new role as director of fleet operations and off lease, Wes will use his expertise in fleet management to support mid- and end-of-life cycle support.”

Jackson has been in remarketing sales administration since 2014. According to the news release, she is referenced by her colleagues as “the glue” behind Fleet Advantage’s remarketing team, always keeping everyone together and on task.

“Fleet Advantage’s remarketing team has grown its sale volume by over 400% in the last four years and with this growth comes adapting to new processes and procedures to accommodate the increased workload,” said Francis Maloney, remarketing sales manager for Fleet Advantage. “No one has endured more process changes than Ysis and, more importantly, she has managed to keep the teamwork flowing smoothly. Her promotion to remarketing operations manager is well deserved, as she keeps the entire unit on task.”

Sweet has been with Fleet Advantage, initially as an operations administrator, since 2014. Now as the Manager of dealer services and operations administration, Sweet will have an increased workload working closely with dealer services, operations and safety and client services administration, according to the news release.

“Shayna has increased her responsibility each year since starting at Fleet Advantage and always maintains a positive attitude,” said Matt de Aguiar, chief operating officer for Fleet Advantage. “She has recently helped guide important cross-departmental process improvements and we look forward to her learning more and further developing working relationships with our customers, dealers, and licensing agents.”

Jim Wharton, CPA, CLFP, vice president of finance for Fleet Advantage, recognized the three on their promotions.

“We are proud to congratulate Wesley, Ysis and Shayna on their well-deserved promotions, as all three have consistently demonstrated their dedication and commitment to client service excellence in helping Fleet Advantage continue to be the largest independent lessor for heavy-duty Class 8 trucks,” he said “We are tremendously pleased with all that they have accomplished, and we look forward to seeing all that they achieve in the near future with these new roles.”