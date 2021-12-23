Amazon truck leaps over bridge

SAN ANTONIO — The driver of an Amazon tractor-trailer was uninjured Thursday morning after reportedly being cut off by another vehicle and driving off of an Interstate 35 bridge in San Antonio.
Authorities said the trailer was empty at the time of the crash. A photo of the tractor shows that the wreck displaced the cab from the chassis.
