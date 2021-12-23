TheTrucker.com
Amazon truck leaps over bridge

By The Trucker News Staff -
The driver of the tractor (shown at left with its cab displaced from the chassis) that was hauling the Amazon trailer (shown hanging off of an Interstate 35 bridge in San Antonio) wasn't injured Thursday morning after swerving to miss a vehicle that had just cut him off. (Courtesy: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO — The driver of an Amazon tractor-trailer was uninjured Thursday morning after reportedly being cut off by another vehicle and driving off of an Interstate 35 bridge in San Antonio.

Authorities said the trailer was empty at the time of the crash. A photo of the tractor shows that the wreck displaced the cab from the chassis.

 

The Trucker News Staff

