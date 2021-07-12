Arizona DOT approves 5-year plan to improve freight corridors

PHOENIX — Four corridors for passenger and freight traffic will be expanded and improved under the Arizona Department of Transportation’s (ADOT) five-year construction program. The plan, which includes more than $1 billion in pavement preservation projects, was approved by the state transportation board last month.

The 2022-2026 Five-Year Program will fund several projects to widen highways and improve safety that include:

Adding lanes along Interstate 17 between Anthem Way, Arizona, and Sunset Point, Arizona. Construction on the $328 million project will begin in 2022.

Replacing the Gila River bridges on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande, Arizona. Construction for the $83 million project is targeted for 2023.

Constructing the first phase of the Interstate 40/U.S. 93 West Kingman interchange. The $70 million project is expected to begin by 2024.

Widening U.S. 93 between Tegner Street and Wickenburg Ranch Way. The $41 million project is scheduled for 2022.

More than $1 billion will be funded on pavement preservation projects designed to upgrade 581 lane miles of pavement currently rated as “fair” or “poor” condition to “good” condition. Funding is generated by the users of transportation services, primarily through gasoline and diesel fuel taxes and the vehicle license tax.

Both the Maricopa County and Pima County regions have independent revenue streams established through voter-approved sales taxes that allow for more expansion projects to take place in those areas. The widening projects on I-17 and I-10 are advancing through ADOT’s partnership with the Maricopa Association of Governments, the regional planning agency that has committed some of the funds for those improvements.

“I want to thank the board for their thoughtful consideration and approval of this plan that works to address the need for new infrastructure while maintaining existing highways, all within the constraints of limited funding resources,” said John Halikowski, ADOT director. “The improvements to these Key Commerce Corridors represent two of the most critical transportation priorities in Arizona. The additional lanes are important to improve safety and efficiency while the state continues to attract jobs, businesses and economic growth. At the same time, ADOT is investing most rural highway funding to preserve existing roads and bridges to keep them in good condition for the movement of people and freight.”

Through the five-year program ADOT will allocate $320 million per year for rehabilitation of bridges and roadways throughout the state’s highway system. These projects include repaving and repairing highways, along with repairing or reconstructing bridges. The plan also includes $407 million over five years for projects that improve highway safety, efficiency and functionality, such as smart technology or addition of shoulders.

To review ADOT’s full 2022-2026 Five-Year Program, click here.