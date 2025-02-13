Arkansas DOT suspends EV infrastructure deployment plan

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) announced it has closed the current Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Arkansas Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment (EVID) Program.

The United States Department of Transportation’s (U.S. DOT) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) issued a letter on February 13 notifying State Departments of Transportation that the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program Guidance has been rescinded and all State EVID Plans have been suspended.

The FHWA is updating the NEVI Formula Program Guidance to align with current U.S. DOT policy and priorities, including those set forth in DOT Order 2100.7, titled “Ensuring Reliance Upon Sound Economic Analysis in Department of Transportation Policies, Programs, and Activities.” The FHWA aims to have updated draft NEVI Formula Guidance published for public comment in the spring of 2025. After the public comment period has closed, FHWA will publish updated final NEVI Formula Guidance that responds to the comments received.

The rescission of the NEVI Formula Program Guidance and the State EVID Plans requires that ARDOT close the current RFP.

Additionally, no new Federal funding obligations may occur under the NEVI Formula Program. The 19 awarded projects from 2024 will not be able to move forward with agreement execution due to the rescissions.

ARDOT added that it will reevaluate the NEVI program once updated NEVI Formula Program Guidance is published by FHWA.