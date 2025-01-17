Arkansas launches statewide human trafficking resource website to support victims

ARKANSAS —The Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Arkansas State Police (ASP) have launched a new website dedicated to assisting victims of human trafficking.

“I signed an Executive Order in my first few months in office to prevent human trafficking because no Arkansan should face the horror of this terrible crime,” said Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “The working group that Executive Order brought together played a key role in developing this webpage and I know this resource will help leaders, advocates, and victims across our state combat trafficking in their communities.”

National Human Trafficking Month

The launch coincides with National Human Trafficking Month, emphasizing the state’s commitment to supporting victims and educating the public on how to recognize signs of human trafficking.

The site includes ways for the public to report potential trafficking and a county-by-county resource map which enables victims to search for resources. The page is the result of a collaborative effort with the Arkansas Human Trafficking Council, the AG’s Office and the Department of Human Services Division of Children and Family Services.

Taking Preventative Action

“Prevention is the first step toward action,” said Col. Mike Hagar, Arkansas State Police Director. “Our sincere hope is that this new webpage will help to empower Arkansans to recognize the signs of trafficking and that it will serve as a way for victims to connect with critical resources. The DPS and ASP are committed to protecting those at risk and holding traffickers accountable.”

Council’s Sole Purpose

The Arkansas Human Trafficking Council (AHTC), established in 2023 with a $1.5 million 3-year grant from the Office of Victims of Crime, brings together various stakeholders to develop a victim-centered approach to address human trafficking.

“This new webpage is an important tool in our fight to end human trafficking in Arkansas, and it fills a need as there was previously no centralized way to report suspected human trafficking activity or to find resources for victims,” said Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin. “I remain committed to doing everything in my power to end this horrific criminal activity in our state, and I am grateful to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety’s Human Trafficking Council, the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Children and Family Services, and the wide range of many more partners who are working tirelessly on this issue.”

New Tools to Fight

In 2024, the AHTC implemented new identification tools, adopted new law enforcement policies, and provided training to 2,500 individuals. The DPS’s ASP administers the council.

“The fight against human trafficking requires a collective effort from law enforcement, nonprofits, state agencies, and the community. This webpage is not just a resource—it’s a signal of our commitment to victims and survivors across Arkansas,” said ASP Sgt. Matt Foster, Arkansas Human Trafficking Coordinator. “Our work will not stop until every trafficker is brought to justice and every victim has a path to recovery.”

Task Force Successes

In 2024, the task force conducted three recovery operations in Northeast Arkansas, Hot Springs and Little Rock. 28 adults were offered medical care, advocacy and needs assessments, furthermore, also identified an additional 134 victims.

Learn more about human trafficking operations: Operation Hart, Operation Hope, Operation Bright.

“It takes all of us working together to fight human trafficking,” said DHS Secretary Kristi Putnam. “These new resources are a valuable tool that will further our efforts to collaborate across the state. “We are grateful for the support of the Governor, the Legislature, the Department of Public Safety, the Attorney General, and so many advocates and partners who are committed to supporting victims, protecting Arkansans, and putting an end to this terrible crime.”

Currently, there are 108 missing children under the age of 18 in Arkansas, with 11 missing for over two years.

Report trafficking HERE, email [email protected] or call (501) 516-5896.