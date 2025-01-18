TheTrucker.com
ACT Research: Freight market supported by winter weather in the near term

By Dana Guthrie -
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Winter weather fuels spot market surge.

COLUMBUS, Ind.  Winter weather is driving significant spot activity in January, but the supply response in the past couple of months has been considerable, according to ACT Research.

“Winter weather has tightened the truckload spot market in January, and we see pre-tariff shipping supporting activity in 1H’25,” said Tim Denoyer, ACT Research’s vice president and senior analyst. “The DAT load/truck ratio is jumping off the charts amid winter storms, and while rates are rising, the aggregate spot rate, net fuel, is still up just 5% y/y.”

While lower Class 8 supply over the past several months supports a return to rate increases in 2025, more capacity additions are to come, according to the latest release of the Freight Forecast: Rate and Volume OUTLOOK report.

“With supply slowing and demand growth continuing, we see room for a modest acceleration in rates in 2025. But weather and inventory building are temporary, and, of course, pull-forwards have paybacks,” Denoyer said.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

