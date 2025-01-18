PennDOT secures funding to keep goods moving, reduce traffic woes

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) was awarded a $1.3 million SMART grant from the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT).

The funding will support PennDOT’s pilot of Freight Signal Priority (FSP) technology at two high truck traffic locations in central Pennsylvania, helping to relieve congestion and reduce air pollution while ensuring goods can more quickly get to market.

“Efficient movement of goods is central to our economy, however truck traffic can create congestion, cause supply chain delays and increase pollution in our communities.” said Mike Carroll, PennDOT Secretary. “As the Keystone State, Pennsylvania is a critical freight hub. The Shapiro Administration looks forward to piloting this technology that will help keep our trucks and goods moving while also keeping our air cleaner.”

Real Time Tech

The technology uses real-time GPS data from truck electronic logging devices to determine a truck’s speed and location. When the truck is approaching a traffic signal, the system sends a priority request to the signal controller, causing the green light to be extended by five to seven seconds. This allows the truck to safely move through the intersection instead of stopping, which keeps traffic moving and reduces emissions produced by trucks idling.

Miracle Mile

FSP technology is being installed on Cameron Street in the City of Harrisburg and along the Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township, Cumberland County, also known as the “Miracle Mile.” The pilot locations were chosen based on the traffic signals’ efficiency along the corridors, the percentage of each location’s total traffic coming from trucks, the air quality reports from USDOT’s Equitable Transportation Community Data, and the hardware in place at the traffic signals.

The FSP technology has been successfully deployed in other states. It has the potential to significantly improve traffic flow for motorists and improve air quality in the community. After the pilot period ends, FSP technology will be deployed in other high freight areas around the state.

“Truck congestion has a significant impact on the supply chain, causing delays, increasing costs for consumers, and making the job more challenging for truck drivers,” said Rebecca Oyler, President & CEO of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association. “Pennsylvania ranks eighth in the U.S. for statewide costs related to truck congestion at over $3.7 billion, so we’re excited to be on the cutting edge with this pilot project. Technology solutions hold a lot of promise for helping to solve the challenging issue of truck congestion. We’re anxious to see the results of the project.”