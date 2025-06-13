TheTrucker.com
Arkansas State Police identify suspect in I-40 shooting

By Bruce Guthrie -
CARLISLE, Ark. — The suspect involved in the shooting on Interstate 40 in Arkansas has been identified by the Arkansas State Police (ASP).

The ASP issued a releae on Thursday afternoon regarding the officer-involved incident on Wednesday as Felipe Millan-Gomez, 33, of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Millan-Gomez was wanted in connection with an armed carjacking and kidnapping that took place on June 9, 2025, in Manistee County, Michigan, according to the ASP release.

During that incident, Millan-Gomez allegedly threatened a woman with a handgun, forced her to drive, and later took control of her vehicle. Law enforcement considered Millan-Gomez armed and dangerous.

ASP Troopers and officers with the U.S. Marshals Service stopped Millan-Gomez on Interstate 40 East, near the 180-mile marker about a mile west of Carlisle, at about 1:30 p.m. Millan-Gomez exited his vehicle and brandished a weapon. Troopers fired on the suspect, striking him. Millan-Gomez died at the scene.

The suspect’s body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

