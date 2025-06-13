Arkansas State Police identify suspect in I-40 shooting

CARLISLE, Ark. — The suspect involved in the shooting on Interstate 40 in Arkansas has been identified by the Arkansas State Police (ASP).

The ASP issued a releae on Thursday afternoon regarding the officer-involved incident on Wednesday as Felipe Millan-Gomez, 33, of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Millan-Gomez was wanted in connection with an armed carjacking and kidnapping that took place on June 9, 2025, in Manistee County, Michigan, according to the ASP release.

During that incident, Millan-Gomez allegedly threatened a woman with a handgun, forced her to drive, and later took control of her vehicle. Law enforcement considered Millan-Gomez armed and dangerous.

ASP Troopers and officers with the U.S. Marshals Service stopped Millan-Gomez on Interstate 40 East, near the 180-mile marker about a mile west of Carlisle, at about 1:30 p.m. Millan-Gomez exited his vehicle and brandished a weapon. Troopers fired on the suspect, striking him. Millan-Gomez died at the scene.

The suspect’s body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.