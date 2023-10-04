At least 2 dead in pileup on smoke-filled Arkansas highway

SWIFTON, Ark. — Smoke from a burning field apparently caused a crash involving over a dozen vehicles, killing at least two people and closing Highway 67 in both directions, Arkansas State Police said Tuesday

Troopers at the site of the pileup said there were likely multiple casualties among the 15 cars and tractor-trailers, KARK-TV reported.

Further details on their condition were not immediately available. Arkansas State Police did not immediately respond to phone messages left by The Associated Press seeking comment.

The nearby fire likely caused thick smoke and low visibility in the area, state police officials told the Little Rock-based TV station.

As of 4:30 p.m., the southbound lanes of Highway 67 were reopened. All northbound lanes remained closed, news outlets reported.

The crash happened near Swifton, a mile southwest of Exit 102 where Highway 67 intersects with Arkansas 226, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.