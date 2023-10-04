At least 2 dead in pileup on smoke-filled Arkansas highway

SWIFTON, Ark. — Smoke from a burning field apparently caused a crash involving over a dozen vehicles, killing at least two people and closing Highway 67 in both directions, Arkansas State Police said Tuesday
Troopers at the site of the pileup said there were likely multiple casualties among the 15 cars and tractor-trailers, KARK-TV reported.
Further details on their condition were not immediately available. Arkansas State Police did not immediately respond to phone messages left by The Associated Press seeking comment.
The nearby fire likely caused thick smoke and low visibility in the area, state police officials told the Little Rock-based TV station.
As of 4:30 p.m., the southbound lanes of Highway 67 were reopened. All northbound lanes remained closed, news outlets reported.
The crash happened near Swifton, a mile southwest of Exit 102 where Highway 67 intersects with Arkansas 226, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.