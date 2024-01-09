ATRI opens survey ‘to understand women truck drivers’ challenges’

WASHINGTON — The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) has launched a new survey to identify what both women and men truck drivers believe to be the barriers to entry for women truck drivers.

The research will also capture other challenges that truck drivers encounter while training, on the road and at parking facilities, according to a news release. The research will utilize responses from both women and men drivers to identify and contrast the unique challenges faced by women drivers.

ATRI’s Research Advisory Committee identified this research as a top priority to address workforce shortages and safety concerns for women drivers and identify steps the industry can take to increase the percentage of women drivers.

The survey asks for driver perspectives and experiences:

When considering a career as a truck driver

While obtaining their CDL

Regarding challenges encountered as a truck driver

For those who no longer drive a truck, why did they leave the industry

“Once again ATRI is providing truck drivers the opportunity to provide input on critical research that will ultimately make our workplace better. I strongly encourage my fellow drivers to take a few minutes to complete ATRI’s survey and make our collective voice heard,” said Rhonda Hartman, a truck driver for Old Dominion Freight Line and an America’s Road Team Captain.

Truck drivers can complete the confidential survey online here. This survey will remain open until Feb. 2.