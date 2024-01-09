PacLease adds 26 new locations after seeing record truck deliveries in 2023

BELLEVUE, Wash. — With 2023 now in the rear-view mirror, PacLease, a leading full-service lease and rental provider, is gearing up for another year of solid growth as it moves into 2024, company officials have announced.

“We’re well positioned,” said Ken Roemer, president of PACCAR Leasing. “Last year we saw a record number of trucks delivered to our customers. And with our footprint expanding with an additional 26 new locations, we’re ready to service new and existing customers more than ever before.”

New PacLease franchise locations in 2023 included:

MPG Lease and Rental — Total of five locations in Sioux City, Iowa, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Ankeny, Iowa, Lincoln, Nebraska, and Norfolk, Nebraska.

GTG Peterbilt PacLease — Total of two locations in Wichita, Kansas, and Great Bend, Kansas

Gabrielli Truck Leasing — Total of two locations in Albany, New York, and Marcy, New York

Aim Leasing Company — Total of two locations in Springfield, Virginia, and Manassas, Virginia

All Roads Rental and Leasing — Total of three locations in Landover, Maryland, Mardela Springs, Maryland, and Dover, Delaware

Lucky’s Lease — Total of six locations in Albany, New York, Newburgh, New York, Owego, New York, Henrietta, New York, East Syracuse, New York, and North Utica, New York

MHC Truck Leasing — Total of one location in Grand Prairie, Texas

TLG Leasing, Inc. — Total of four locations in Harleyville, South Carolina, Tipp City, Ohio, Greensboro, North Carolina, and South Bend, Indiana

Inland Lease & Rental Inc. — Total of one location in Mesa, Arizona

According to Roemer, full-service leasing made up an increasing part of the overall truck market in 2023, accelerating even faster than in previous years.

“There was a big swing for those moving into leased trucks, and we benefited from that as our fleet continued to grow,” he said. “We’re doing very well with our traditional private fleet customers — and our work with vocational customers continues to surge. PacLease is a very attractive option for fleets and vocational operations since we offer Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks that can be spec’d specifically for the application.”

Roemer said the parts shortage and supply constraint truck OEMs faced during the past few years is now over for the most part, “and it’s great to be doing business like normal.”

“New customers to leasing, and those who are renewing the leases of an aging fleet, continue to place orders,” he added. “And, we have more trucks available to bridge the gap for customers needing units immediately as they place their orders for new leased trucks.”

PacLease is also planning to add more in-service electric trucks in 2024.

“We broke the ice in 2023 by leasing electric Kenworth and Peterbilts in multiple markets, plus several of our locations are now renting EV units,” Roemer said. “We will continue to ramp up that effort to support our customers interested in going green.”

On the maintenance side, PacLease’s Customized Fleet Services program is gaining traction.

“It’s a managed maintenance program that is totally customizable for a customer,” Roemer said. “Our PacLease locations have the capacity and expertise to provide this service. It’s especially attractive to those non-leasing customers that operate trucks in multiple locations as they’re looking to find a reliable partner to handle maintenance and repairs while they’re on the road.”